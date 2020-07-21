Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,996,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,642,375. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus decreased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.