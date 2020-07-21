Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.28. 1,490,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,851. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.