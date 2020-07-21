Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.45. 1,246,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,460. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average of $152.24. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

