Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,551 shares of company stock worth $108,163,757. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.09. 5,728,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,179. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

