Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,867. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

