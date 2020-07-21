Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 465.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $118.77. 1,174,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

