Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,861 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.