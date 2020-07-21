Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Alibaba Group by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,706,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $7.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,001,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332,754. The company has a market capitalization of $648.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

