Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.82. 3,824,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,202. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $113.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.