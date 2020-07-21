Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.15. 2,338,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

