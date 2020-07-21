Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Dover by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of DOV traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 650,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

