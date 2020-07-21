Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,808,000 after buying an additional 332,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $9,222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,503. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

