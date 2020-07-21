Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,364 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $422,596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,432,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $206.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.