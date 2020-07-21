Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,474.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,831. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.