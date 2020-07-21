Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

