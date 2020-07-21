Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 49.7% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 7,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 353.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $64,370,000 after buying an additional 273,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.42. 25,269,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,230,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.77. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

