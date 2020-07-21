Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.73. 4,080,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

