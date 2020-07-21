Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.84. 814,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

