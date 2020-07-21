Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.46 on Monday, reaching $156.37. 1,789,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

