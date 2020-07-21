Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MMM traded down $3.46 on Monday, reaching $156.37. 1,789,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.
In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
