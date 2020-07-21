Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $3.86 on Monday, reaching $177.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.