Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,788 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 992,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,036. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

