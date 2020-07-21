Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.64. 3,519,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $65.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

