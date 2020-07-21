salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $200.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,788 shares of company stock worth $116,510,237. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.84 on Friday, reaching $190.25. 286,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

