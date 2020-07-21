salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $1,533,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,788 shares of company stock valued at $116,510,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.86. The company had a trading volume of 298,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,748. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average is $172.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.