Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 156,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,522. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

