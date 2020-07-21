Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.07. 19,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

