Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.23. 12,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,861. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.