Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Lowered by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. 314,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,776. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21.

