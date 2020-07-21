Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 4.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SCHH traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

