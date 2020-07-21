Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.71. 552,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,701. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.