Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,701. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.