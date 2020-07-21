Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,227 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. 1,065,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

