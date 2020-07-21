Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. 128,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

