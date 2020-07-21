SelfSell 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,481.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $41,534.97 and $3,481.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028019 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

