Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,134 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,964,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587,463. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

