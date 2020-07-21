Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,275 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 538.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.33. 2,327,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,142. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.