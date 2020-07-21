Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 78 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $579.60. 706,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $550.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $592.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.36.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

