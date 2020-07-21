Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 4.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,465. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

