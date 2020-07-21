Signature Wealth Management Group Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,635. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.04.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

