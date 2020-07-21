Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $329,765,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nutrien by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,429 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,122 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,832 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

