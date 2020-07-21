Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $2.97 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.17. 5,399,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

