Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New $837,000 Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $3.13 on Monday, reaching $290.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,443. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

