Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.45. 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

