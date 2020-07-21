Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 275 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

