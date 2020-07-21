Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 304 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 2.4% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.37. 1,789,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,493. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.