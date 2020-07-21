Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for about 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after buying an additional 215,666 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. 1,424,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

