Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu Sells 10,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$573,600.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 8th, Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total value of C$78,308.00.

Shares of SVM stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,820. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 47.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.98. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.71.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$25.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.10 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.