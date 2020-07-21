Single Collateral DAI Achieves Market Cap of $8.57 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045931 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.88 or 0.04951727 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002812 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00056243 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032819 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

SAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

