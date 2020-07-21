Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,460. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.