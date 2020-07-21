Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.49.

NYSE IFF traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $128.72. 1,306,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,460. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

